Global Process Oil Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 3.85% & 3.81% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Process Oil Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Outlook

As per this analysis, the global process oil market is expected to show compelling growth in terms of revenue with a CAGR of 3.85% and 3.81% with respect to volume during the forecasting period on 2019-2027.

Increasing demand for process oil in the textile industry, rising vehicular production, growing automotive sector, and the rising personal care industry are the major driving factors for the process oil market. The market growth is affected by various aspects like restrictions in the usage of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) and the emergence of dry-type transformers. Also, fluctuating raw material & crude oil prices is one of the challenges that are hampering the process oil market. However, using low polyaromatic hydrocarbon oils and mounting exploration activity of hydrocarbon in non-OPEC regions would help to overcome these challenges and boost the growth of the process oil market.

Regional Outlook

The Middle East and Africa process oil market has the largest market share in terms of revenue and it is expanding at a steady pace. The growing demand for synthetic rubber primarily drives the market in the region. Along with that, the rising sales made by the automobile industry, for both the commercial and passenger vehicles, is also fueling the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Process Oil Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.4. Threat of Substitutes

2.2.5. Threat of Rivalry

2.3. Regulatory Outlook

2.4. Market Trends

2.5. Market Share Outlook

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Key Insight

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Increasing Demand for Process Oil in the Textile Industry

2.8.2. Growing Personal Care Industry

2.8.3. Rising Vehicular Production and Growing Automotive Sector

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Restrictions in the Usage of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon (Pah)

2.9.2. Emergence of Dry-Type Transformers

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Opportunities Presented By Adhering to the Usage of Low Polyaromatic Hydrocarbon (Pah) Oils

2.10.2. Mounting Exploration Activity of Hydrocarbons in Non-Opec Regions

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

2.11.2. Changing Crude Oil Prices

3. Process Oil Market Outlook - By Type

3.1. Naphthenic Oil

3.2. Paraffin

3.3. Aromatic

3.4. Non-Carcinogenic

4. Process Oil Market Outlook - By Application

4.1. Tire & Rubber

4.2. Polymer

4.3. Personal Care

4.4. Textile

4.5. Other Applications

5. Process Oil Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market By Type

5.1.2. Market By Application

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. the United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market By Type

5.2.2. Market By Application

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. the United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Italy

5.2.3.3. Germany

5.2.3.4. France

5.2.3.5. Spain

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market By Type

5.3.2. Market By Application

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. India

5.3.3.3. Japan

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.6. Asean Countries

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market By Type

5.4.2. Market By Application

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market By Type

5.5.2. Market By Application

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

6. Company Profiles

6.1. Chevron Corporation

6.2. Gazprom

6.3. Gp Petroleums

6.4. Apar Industries Ltd.

6.5. Lanxess Process Oil

6.6. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

6.7. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

6.8. Hollyfrontier Refining & Marketing Inc.

6.9. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

6.10. Ergon North & South America

6.11. Total S.A.

6.12. Petrochina Company Ltd.

6.13. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

6.14. Exxon Mobil Chemical Company

6.15. Petrobras

6.16. Repsol S.A.

6.17. Sasol

6.18. Iranol Company

6.19. Jx Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration

6.20. Nynas Ab

6.21. Sunoco Lp

6.22. Lukoil

6.23. Orgkhim Biochemical Holding

6.24. Panama Petrochem Ltd.

6.25. Petronas Lubricants International

6.26. Rosneft

7. Research Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.1.1. Objectives of Study

7.1.2. Scope of Study

7.2. Sources of Data

7.2.1. Primary Data Sources

7.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

7.3. Research Methodology

7.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

7.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

7.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

7.3.4. Data Collection

7.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis

