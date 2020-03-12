Smart Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$61. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16. 1%. Smart Flow Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15%.
New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098271/?utm_source=GNW The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$40.8 Billion by the year 2025, Smart Flow Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smart Flow Sensors will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Recent Market Activity Sensors - A Prelude Introduction to Smart Sensors Smart Sensors Market over the Years The IoT Phenomenon Necessitates Usage of Smart Sensors Smart Sensors Witness Demand from Various Application Markets Energy Efficient Miniaturized Sensors in Demand MEMS - Enjoys Highest Popularity among All Sectors Smart Sensing Improves Manufacturing Efficiencies Initiating Maintenance Protocols and Predicting Equipment Failures Sensors to Control, Monitor and Improve Processes Maintenance of Historical Records, Logs and Regulatory Compliance Sending Irregularities and Quality Standards Notifications Automatically Predictive Monitoring, Analytics and Informatics with Smart Sensors More Information Quickly and Easily Rapidly Developing Sensor Technology Landscape IoT for Analyzing and Unearthing Big Data Global Competitor Market Shares Smart Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Enhance Responsiveness and Fasten Flow of Information
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB (Switzerland) Analog Devices Inc. (USA) Delphi Automotive Plc (UK) Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland) Honeywell International, Inc. (USA) Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) NXP Semiconductors (The Netherlands) Omron Corp. (Japan) Raytek Corporation (USA) Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany) Schneider Electric SE (France) Sensata Technologies, Inc. (USA) SICK AG (Germany) Siemens AG (Germany) Smart Sensors Inc. (USA) Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (USA) Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Flow Sensors Market - The Largest Revenue Contributor A Look into Key End-Use Opportunities for Flow Sensors Healthy Outlook for Flow Meters to Benefit Demand for Smart Flow Sensors Opportunity Indicator Smart Pressure Sensors - The Fastest Growing Product Segment Review of Key End-Use Opportunities for Smart Pressure Sensors Smart Temperature Sensors Miniature Temperature Sensors Grow in Popularity Key Application Areas for Temperature Sensors Digital/Smart Load Cells - A Budding Market MEMS Technology Expands Opportunities for Smart Sensors Wireless Smart Sensors Gaining Traction Smart Grid Sensors - North America Dominates Automotive Market - Opportunities Galore Weight Reduction of Automobiles to Drive Demand for Light- Weight and Smaller Smart Sensors Integration of Safety & Control Technologies in Automobiles on the Rise - Bodes Well for Automotive Sensors Market Critical Role of Smart Sensors in Collision Avoidance Systems Airbags - A Key Application Area for Smart Sensors in Automotive Market Opportunity Indicators Growing Integration of TPMS Drives Demand for Smart Pressure Sensors Intelligent Sensors for Smart Cars Deployment of Smart Sensors Capable of "feeling" the Surroundings Leveraging Advanced Analytics to Make Systems that ’Think’ Intelligently Balancing Innovation and Security to Steer the Road Ahead Opportunity Indicator for Smart Pressure Sensors in Automotive Market Growing Penetration of MEMS Pressure Sensors in Automotive Segment MEMS/MST Application Opportunities in Vehicle Diagnostic/ Monitoring Systems Projected Rise in Automotive Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for Smart Sensors Market Opportunity Indicators Resurgence in Manufacturing/Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Smart Sensors in Production/Processing Activity and Machinery Applications Process Industries - A Major Market for Pressure Sensors Automation of Industrial Processes to Benefit Industrial Position Sensors Optimizing Energy Consumption in Manufacturing Plants: A Key Growth Driver for Smart Flow Sensors Position Sensors in Machine Tools to Witness Growth Opportunity Indicators Smart Sensors Predict Machinery Malfunctions Smart Sensors Ensure Reduced Industrial Emissions Oil & Gas Industry Presents Strong Growth Opportunities for Smart Sensors Oil & Gas - A Major Market for Smart Pressure Sensors Booming Shale Gas Extraction - A Boon for Smart Temperature Sensors Market Untapped Opportunities for Position Sensors in the Oil & Gas Industry Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Position Sensors Used in Wind Turbines Opportunity Indicator Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Electronic Components Inline Electronics Inspection with 3D Smart Sensors Blue Laser for Cleaner Profiles Sensor Firmware Customization Gocator Emulator - A ’Virtual Sensor’ Testing Environment Increasing Demand for High-End Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boosts Demand for Multi-Functional Sensors Increasing Usage in Defense, Academic and Aerospace Sectors Medicine - Another High Growth Potential Market for Smart Sensors Smart Packaging Sensors in Safeguarding Foods and Drugs Future Applications Novel Technologies Redefine Market Dynamics - A Look into Key Technology Developments over the Years Sensors Become Smaller and Smarter Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects Conventional Technologies Lose Share to Modern Technologies in Flow Sensors Market Technology Developments in Pressure Sensors Market Over the Years Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market Smart Dust Technology Opens up New Avenues for Smart Sensors Wireless and Implantable Sensors - A Breakthrough in Medicine Smart Sensors & Their Use in ’Thought Controlled Computing’ Applications - A Reality or Myth Integrated RFID Sensors - A Promising Market Multi-Functional Spintronic Smart Sensors - A Glimpse of the Future Plug and Play Smart TEDS Sensors - An Overview Bluetooth Technology Spurs Growth in Smart Sensors Market Intelligent Products - Ongoing Trend in Process Pressure Transmitter Industry Smart Adaptable Interfaces Offer Cost Effective Alternative BiSS - A Low Cost Interface Manufacturers Seek Cost-Focused Approach Growing Applications & Technology Advancements Attract New Players Customer Service and Specialization: An Emerging Strategy Smart Sensors - Corporate Security and Counter-Terrorism Interface Standards - No Longer a Contentious Issue? Sensors Market - Competitive Scenario Companies in Expansion Mode through M&A Activities Smart Sensors Drive Manufacturers towards Smart Strategies Identifying the Appropriate Strategic Move
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Smart Sensors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Smart Sensors Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Smart Flow Sensors (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Smart Flow Sensors (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Smart Flow Sensors (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Smart Pressure Sensors (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Smart Pressure Sensors (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Smart Pressure Sensors (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Smart Temperature Sensors (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Smart Temperature Sensors (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Smart Temperature Sensors (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Smart Position Sensors (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Smart Position Sensors (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: Smart Position Sensors (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Smart Load Cells (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: Smart Load Cells (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 18: Smart Load Cells (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Smart Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Smart Sensors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Smart Sensors Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 21: United States Smart Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Smart Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Canadian Smart Sensors Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 24: Smart Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Market for Smart Sensors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 26: Smart Sensors Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017 Table 27: Japanese Smart Sensors Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 28: Chinese Smart Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 29: Smart Sensors Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017 Table 30: Chinese Smart Sensors Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Smart Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European Smart Sensors Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 32: Smart Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 33: European Smart Sensors Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: European Smart Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025 Table 35: Smart Sensors Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 36: European Smart Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 37: Smart Sensors Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 38: French Smart Sensors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017 Table 39: French Smart Sensors Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 GERMANY Table 40: Smart Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 41: German Smart Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017 Table 42: German Smart Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 43: Italian Smart Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 44: Smart Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017 Table 45: Italian Smart Sensors Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Smart Sensors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 47: Smart Sensors Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017 Table 48: United Kingdom Smart Sensors Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Smart Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025 Table 50: Smart Sensors Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 51: Rest of Europe Smart Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Smart Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 53: Asia-Pacific Smart Sensors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Smart Sensors Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 55: Rest of World Smart Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 56: Rest of World Smart Sensors Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 57: Smart Sensors Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.