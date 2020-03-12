Global Smart Sensors Industry

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$40.8 Billion by the year 2025, Smart Flow Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smart Flow Sensors will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB

Analog Devices Inc.

Delphi Automotive Plc

Eaton Corporation Plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Omron Corp.

Raytek Corp.

Robert Bosch GmBH

Schneider Electric SE

Sensata Technologies Inc.

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Smart Sensors Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Sensors - A Prelude

Introduction to Smart Sensors

Smart Sensors Market over the Years

The IoT Phenomenon Necessitates Usage of Smart Sensors

Smart Sensors Witness Demand from Various Application Markets

Energy Efficient Miniaturized Sensors in Demand

MEMS - Enjoys Highest Popularity among All Sectors

Smart Sensing Improves Manufacturing Efficiencies

Initiating Maintenance Protocols and Predicting Equipment Failures

Sensors to Control, Monitor and Improve Processes

Maintenance of Historical Records, Logs and Regulatory Compliance

Sending Irregularities and Quality Standards Notifications

Automatically

Predictive Monitoring, Analytics and Informatics with Smart

Sensors

More Information Quickly and Easily

Rapidly Developing Sensor Technology Landscape

IoT for Analyzing and Unearthing Big Data

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029

Enhance Responsiveness and Fasten Flow of Information





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Smart Flow Sensors Market - The Largest Revenue Contributor

A Look into Key End-Use Opportunities for Flow Sensors

Healthy Outlook for Flow Meters to Benefit Demand for Smart

Flow Sensors

Opportunity Indicator

Smart Pressure Sensors - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Review of Key End-Use Opportunities for Smart Pressure Sensors

Smart Temperature Sensors

Miniature Temperature Sensors Grow in Popularity

Key Application Areas for Temperature Sensors

Digital/Smart Load Cells - A Budding Market

MEMS Technology Expands Opportunities for Smart Sensors

Wireless Smart Sensors Gaining Traction

Smart Grid Sensors - North America Dominates

Automotive Market - Opportunities Galore

Weight Reduction of Automobiles to Drive Demand for Light-

Weight and Smaller Smart Sensors

Integration of Safety & Control Technologies in Automobiles on

the Rise - Bodes Well for Automotive Sensors Market

Critical Role of Smart Sensors in Collision Avoidance Systems

Airbags - A Key Application Area for Smart Sensors in

Automotive Market

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Integration of TPMS Drives Demand for Smart Pressure

Sensors

Intelligent Sensors for Smart Cars

Deployment of Smart Sensors Capable of "feeling" the Surroundings

Leveraging Advanced Analytics to Make Systems that ’Think’

Intelligently

Balancing Innovation and Security to Steer the Road Ahead

Opportunity Indicator for Smart Pressure Sensors in Automotive

Market

Growing Penetration of MEMS Pressure Sensors in Automotive Segment

MEMS/MST Application Opportunities in Vehicle Diagnostic/

Monitoring Systems

Projected Rise in Automotive Demand & Subsequent Rise in

Production Bodes Well for Smart Sensors Market

Opportunity Indicators

Resurgence in Manufacturing/Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for

Smart Sensors in Production/Processing Activity and Machinery

Applications

Process Industries - A Major Market for Pressure Sensors

Automation of Industrial Processes to Benefit Industrial

Position Sensors

Optimizing Energy Consumption in Manufacturing Plants: A Key

Growth Driver for Smart Flow Sensors

Position Sensors in Machine Tools to Witness Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Smart Sensors Predict Machinery Malfunctions

Smart Sensors Ensure Reduced Industrial Emissions

Oil & Gas Industry Presents Strong Growth Opportunities for

Smart Sensors

Oil & Gas - A Major Market for Smart Pressure Sensors

Booming Shale Gas Extraction - A Boon for Smart Temperature

Sensors Market

Untapped Opportunities for Position Sensors in the Oil & Gas

Industry

Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Position Sensors Used in

Wind Turbines

Opportunity Indicator

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive

Demand for Electronic Components

Inline Electronics Inspection with 3D Smart Sensors

Blue Laser for Cleaner Profiles

Sensor Firmware Customization

Gocator Emulator - A ’Virtual Sensor’ Testing Environment

Increasing Demand for High-End Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boosts

Demand for Multi-Functional Sensors

Increasing Usage in Defense, Academic and Aerospace Sectors

Medicine - Another High Growth Potential Market for Smart Sensors

Smart Packaging Sensors in Safeguarding Foods and Drugs

Future Applications

Novel Technologies Redefine Market Dynamics - A Look into Key

Technology Developments over the Years

Sensors Become Smaller and Smarter

Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects

Conventional Technologies Lose Share to Modern Technologies in

Flow Sensors Market

Technology Developments in Pressure Sensors Market Over the Years

Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market

Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market

Smart Dust Technology Opens up New Avenues for Smart Sensors

Wireless and Implantable Sensors - A Breakthrough in Medicine

Smart Sensors & Their Use in ’Thought Controlled Computing’

Applications - A Reality or Myth

Integrated RFID Sensors - A Promising Market

Multi-Functional Spintronic Smart Sensors - A Glimpse of the

Future

Plug and Play Smart TEDS Sensors - An Overview

Bluetooth Technology Spurs Growth in Smart Sensors Market

Intelligent Products - Ongoing Trend in Process Pressure

Transmitter Industry

Smart Adaptable Interfaces Offer Cost Effective Alternative

BiSS - A Low Cost Interface

Manufacturers Seek Cost-Focused Approach

Growing Applications & Technology Advancements Attract New Players

Customer Service and Specialization: An Emerging Strategy

Smart Sensors - Corporate Security and Counter-Terrorism

Interface Standards - No Longer a Contentious Issue?

Sensors Market - Competitive Scenario

Companies in Expansion Mode through M&A Activities

Smart Sensors Drive Manufacturers towards Smart Strategies

Identifying the Appropriate Strategic Move





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 73

