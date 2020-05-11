Global Utility System Construction Market (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Utility System Construction Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global utility system construction market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global utility system construction market is expected to decline from $714.4 billion in 2019 to $702.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $832.8 billion in 2023.

North America was the largest region in the global utility system construction market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global utility system construction market. Africa was the smallest region in the global utility system construction market.

Construction companies are deploying Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to construct refineries with increased production capacity and superior worker safety in the oil and gas industry. IIoT is a network of connected devices and infrastructure that uses IoT technologies to automate and enhance manufacturing and industrial processes. Refineries are being constructed with IoT technologies that integrates advanced analytics software with sensor devices to offer complete automation and oversight, create real-time insights and minimize the risk of human error.

For instance, Texmark Chemicals, a toll and contract manufacturer, teamed up with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to modernize its petrochemical plant and build a refinery with IIoT capabilities to create a next-generation plant with improved process analytics, up-time, customer satisfaction and worker safety.

The utility system construction market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct distribution lines and related buildings and structures for utilities (i.e., water, sewer, petroleum, gas, power, and communication). All structures (including buildings) that are integral parts of utility systems (e.g., storage tanks, pumping stations, power plants, and refineries) are included in this market. The work performed includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.

