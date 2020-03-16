Growth of Sidetracking Market to be Impacted by the Production Optimization of Mature Oil and Gas Fields| Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 6% between 2020-2024

The report, global sidetracking market 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and application for the forecast period 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005498/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sidetracking Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

The report on the sidetracking market includes:

Sidetracking Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Regional Segmentation Application

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast

Sidetracking Market 2020-2024: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Baker Hughes Co. Equinor ASA Eurasia Drilling Co. Ltd. Halliburton Energy Services, Inc. Nabors Industries Ltd. National Oilwell Varco Inc. Odfjell Drilling Ltd. Schlumberger Ltd. Weatherford International Plc Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.



Sidetracking Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic Landscape

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Sidetracking Market Landscape 2020-2024: Application Segmentation

onshore - size and forecast 2019-2024

offshore - size and forecast 2019-2024

Production optimization of mature oil and gas fields will drive the sidetracking market

The production efficiency of oil from a mature oil and gas field starts declining when the field attains its production peak. In addition, primary method such as natural reservoir pressure can recover only a small percentage of hydrocarbons from such fields. However, an efficient oil and gas drilling operation can improve the success rate of projects involving oil and gas recovery from mature fields. This is encouraging oil and gas companies to boost productivity and optimize oil and gas recovery by employing techniques such as sidetracking and EOR. Thus, the need for production optimization of mature oil and gas fields will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing use of directional drilling – An emerging trend in the sidetracking market

Conventional resources exploration activities lead to environmental concerns. As a result, oil and gas companies are adopting directional drilling over conventional drilling as it allows them to obtain high productivity from multiple wells using a single vertical wellbore. This is propelling the need for sidetracking as it helps in drilling a directional lateral into bypassed zones. This enables E&P explorers to tap new reserves from the existing wellbore. Thus, the growing use of directional drilling is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

