Guidehouse Insights Report Shows Transportation and Storage Development Are Vital to Advancing the Hydrogen Economy

Hydrogen transportation and storage is currently limited to several commercially viable technologies and processes, does not have clear regulations, and remains small in scale

A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the developing hydrogen economy and relevant infrastructure, including the current state of hydrogen distribution and storage.

Momentum is building for a new era of the hydrogen economy, particularly as green hydrogen becomes more cost-effective and is looked to as a potential significant contributor for the decarbonization of the energy sector. Despite this, issues across the value chain must be addressed if hydrogen is to scale up and couple sectors together. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @WeAreGHInsights, the transportation and storage of hydrogen is limited to several commercially viable technologies and processes, does not have clear regulations, and remains small in scale compared with other industrial gases, such as natural gas.

“Transportation and storage development are vital to advancing the hydrogen economy, and various technologies are necessary for meeting future hydrogen demand,” says Shayne Willette, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “While this area is gaining momentum, infrastructure investment is vital for growth.”

To position for success, the report recommends that utilities and governments work together to develop uniform policies. As the hydrogen economy scales up, producers and distributors must make a transport shift, and countries should consider employing existing pipelines rather than building new ones. Port cities should prepare for hydrogen shipments, while producers and users engage the middle of the value chain.

The report, Capturing Emerging Opportunities in the Hydrogen Distribution and Storage Market, analyzes the developing hydrogen economy and relevant infrastructure. The study examines the current state of hydrogen transportation and storage and identifies areas where improvement is possible and needed to fully connect the hydrogen economy. The report closes with recommendations for several groups of hydrogen stakeholders. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

