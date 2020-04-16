Guidehouse Insights Report Shows Utility Online Energy Marketplace Revenue Is Expected to Reach $468 Million by 2029

Evolving partnerships, merger and acquisition activity, and priority market shifts are all changing the utility online energy marketplace landscape

A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the online energy marketplace landscape, providing forecasts for revenue, broken out by region and customer segment, through 2029.

Customers are growing comfortable with smart home products and continue to look for ways to orchestrate energy management and comfort. This awareness has spurred recent developments in utility online energy marketplaces, which create the opportunity for utilities to deepen engagement with customers and serve as an energy ally. Click to tweet: According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, utility online energy marketplace revenue is expected to grow from $118.2 million in 2020 to $468.0 million by 2029.

“Customers are seizing opportunities to interact with their utility online,” says Jessie Mehrhoff, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “Evolving partnerships, merger and acquisition activity, and efforts to serve small business customers are all changing the utility online energy marketplace landscape.”

According to the report, online energy marketplace business models are expected to differ between existing markets in North America and Europe due to differences in energy market structure. There is little evidence of nascent markets in the other global regions; however, utility online energy marketplaces are expected to appear in Asia Pacific before 2029.

The report, Utility Online Energy Marketplaces, examines the global online energy marketplace landscape. The study provides an analysis of market issues including drivers and barriers. Profiles of key industry players across North America and Europe are included. Global market forecasts for marketplace revenue is provided by region and customer segment through 2029. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

