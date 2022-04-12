Halliburton introduces StrataStar real-time multilayer visualization while drilling

World Oil

Halliburton Company today introduced StrataStar™, a deep azimuthal resistivity service that provides multilayer visualization to maximize well contact with the reservoir and improve real-time reserves evaluation.

The StrataStar service is the latest addition to Halliburton’s iStar™ intelligent drilling and logging platform, which combines deep subsurface insights with artificial intelligence for improved drilling performance and consistent well delivery. For more decisive well placement, the StrataStar service acquires real-time measurement and visualization of surrounding geology and fluids up to 30 feet around the wellbore. It applies a sophisticated algorithm to accurately map the position, thickness, and resistivity of interbedded rock and fluid layers to stay within targeted boundaries.

“Beyond its superior depth of investigation, StrataStar is different from other azimuthal resistivity technologies due to its ability to deliver a high-fidelity picture of the reservoir along with a comprehensive understanding of resistivity, including anisotropy,” said Halliburton Vice President of Sperry Drilling Jim Collins. “This means faster, more accurate reservoir characterization to precisely place wells in the most productive zones to maximize asset value.”