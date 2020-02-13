hep and Solops form strategic partnership to develop US C&I solar projects

HAMILTON, N.J., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- hep Energy USA, the US affiliate of the HEP Kapitalverwaltung AG, a German-based clean energy fund, has announced the formation of Emerald Garden Holdings, a strategic partnership with Solops, LLC, a leading national C&I solar developer. This partnership will drive hep's North American investment strategy to develop more than 200 megawatts (MW) of C&I solar annually.

Zorya Energy Advisors led the buy-side process on behalf of hep.

"We are excited about adding more C&I solar to our portfolio, allowing us to support organizations who seek to combine financial sustainability with environmental responsibility. In Solops, we have found a very responsive and agile partner with more than a decade of experience in the sector." said Christian Hamann, hep's founder.

"Our partnership with Solops rounds out hep's strategic endeavor in the US distributed solar market," added Alexander Zhou, hep's SVP for North America. "Solops has strong C&I development experience throughout the US, especially in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions. We can leverage the complementary strengths within our US portfolio to deliver above average results for our investors."

"We are excited to partner with hep, an experienced worldwide solar player, to streamline project sourcing, development, EPC, and O&M. This partnership enables us to bring some of the lowest cost capital into the space." said Matthew Rosenblum, Founder and CEO of Solops. "The combined capabilities of Emerald Garden Holdings will shift C&I market dynamics and drive clients' sustainable energy objectives."

"This partnership allows us to execute on the regulatory changes taking place in markets across the North East and mid-Atlantic, and continue our holistic approach for stakeholders in corporations, non-profits, and government agencies, creating a win-win for our local communities." added Ryan Marrone, President of Solops.

"This strategic partnership is a big win for hep, Solops, and the forward-thinking organizations seeking to lower their energy costs, and reduce their carbon footprint," stated Paula Zagrecki, CEO of Zorya Energy Advisors.

ABOUT HEP

hep is a German-based private equity fund and vertically-integrated solar energy company performing all services along the life span of a solar park: from project development to construction and long-term operation. To date, hep has developed, constructed, and operates 450 million Euros worth of projects worldwide.

ABOUT SOLOPS

Since 2010, the Solops team has collectively developed over 850MW of US C&I solar projects and closed financings in excess of $1.2 Bn. As a strategic resource partner, Solops enhances the value of clients' portfolios by improving cash flow, preserving hurdle rates, increasing business development pipelines, and adding value to existing real estate assets by structuring projects with leading EPC firms, financial institutions and O&M managers.

ABOUT ZORYA ENERGY ADVISORS

Zorya Energy Advisors, led by Paula Zagrecki, guides institutional and strategic investors, developers, regional distributed energy companies, and commercial & industrial building owners as they move into new markets in the sustainable energy space.

