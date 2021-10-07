45 mins ago
U.S. shale drillers show restraint as oil prices rally, adding to OPEC leverage
2 hours ago
Even with current drive to renewables, CO2 emissions will grow through 2050, says U.S. government
3 hours ago
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. announces Williston Basin Bolt-on acquisition
3 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 118 Bcf
4 hours ago
ZoneVu Platform enhanced with new Mobile App and Added Frac Design Features
1 day ago
Oil prices could hit an ‘off the charts spike,’ says strategist

Hess Announces Increase in Recoverable Resource Estimate for Stabroek Block and Significant Discovery at Cataback, Offshore Guyana

