Hess Corporation Recognized as Leader in CDP’s Global Climate Change Report

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has been recognized for climate change stewardship in CDP’s Climate Change Report 2019. This is the 11th consecutive year that the company has earned Leadership status from CDP, an international nonprofit seeking to drive sustainable economies.

“CDP’s rating recognizes our continued leadership in transparency and performance as we address climate-related risks and opportunities,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety. “Hess is committed to being a trusted energy partner, helping to meet the world’s growing need for energy in a safe, environmentally responsible, socially sensitive and profitable way.”

CDP scores are based on a company’s disclosure practices and management of climate change risks. Ratings for the complete list of companies from around the world can be found at https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

For more information about sustainability at Hess, including annual Corporate Sustainability Reports, please visit www.hess.com/sustainability.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

