High Arctic Announces Change to its Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. ( HWO.TO ) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) announces the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Jim Hodgson effective February 14th 2020. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Hodgson for his efforts and contribution during his tenure with the Company. We wish him the best with his future endeavors.



High Arctic is pleased to announce that Mr. Christopher (Chris) Ames, has agreed to accept the appointment of Vice President of Finance and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Ames is a CPA, CA and previously held a number of senior finance positions at Precision Drilling over a 20-year period before he left to become an independent financial consultant assisting companies with financial, strategic planning and analysis, and merger and acquisitions.

Mr. Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of High Arctic, said: “We are very pleased Mr. Ames will be joining the High Arctic team. Chris’s diverse experience in oil field services in both the domestic and International markets will be an invaluable asset to the Company as we continue to grow in our core markets and examine opportunities in other areas.”

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HWO”. The Corporation’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The North American operations provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Western Canada and the United States.

