Holly Energy Partners First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

 March 26, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT
DALLAS

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (the "Partnership") plans to announce results for its quarter ending March 31, 2020 on May 6, 2020, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Partnership has scheduled a webcast conference on May 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2160425/4CCAB51997218F116FB8790C70D6D9CA

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through May 20, 2020.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The Partnership, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude gathering pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P.
Craig Biery, 214-954-6511
Director, Investor Relations
or
Trey Schonter, 214-954-6511
Investor Relations

