25 mins ago
Global container crunch deepens with boxships stranded in Suez Canal
1 hour ago
Petrobras top managers quit for clashing with incoming CEO’s plans – source
2 hours ago
Energy transition risks political strife in oil-producing states: report
3 hours ago
Ovintiv exceeds divestiture target, announces Eagle Ford sale and updates guidance
4 hours ago
CNOOC’s profit plunges 59% in 2020 as coronavirus hits fuel demand
5 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 36 Bcf

ICE announces Exchange Members and Clearing Members approved to trade and clear ICE Futures Abu Dhabi markets

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.