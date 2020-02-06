ICL to Host Analyst and Investor Event

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, is pleased to invite institutional investors, analysts and media to a unique event that will take place on March 18, 19 and 22 in London, New York and Tel Aviv, respectively.

The event, titled 'ICL: Leadership, Innovation and Growth' will focus on how ICL is leveraging its unique market position and capabilities to develop technologies, processes and new growth drivers across its end markets. ICL's senior management team and business heads from ICL's operating divisions will share their perspectives on the Company's market-leading positions and long-term strategy.

The events will take place in the following location:

March 18 – ME Hotel, London

– ME Hotel, March 19 – Sofitel, New York

– Sofitel, March 22 – Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Conference Center

More details regarding the venues and agenda can be found here.

Attending the events requires pre-registration and approval by contacting Rose & Company ( [email protected] ), or Limor Gruber, Head of Investor Relations, ICL ( [email protected] ).

A live webcast of the event in New York will be available in the Investors section of ICL's website at www.icl-group.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download any software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the company's website.

About ICL

ICL is a global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL's operations are divided into four business divisions: Industrial Products (bromine value chain and complementary business); Potash; Phosphate Solutions (P2O5 Chain); and Innovative Ag Solutions. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The Company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2018 totaled approximately $5.6 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

