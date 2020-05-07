IDACORP, Inc. 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Scheduled for May 21

BOISE, Idaho, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, May 21. The meeting will be held in virtual-only format, accessible via the Internet. IDACORP shareholders may attend the annual meeting by registering for the meeting at www.proxydocs.com/IDA no later than 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 18, 2020. Additional information related to the meeting is available in IDACORP's 2020 proxy statement.

During the meeting, IDACORP President and Chief Executive Officer Darrel Anderson and Idaho Power Company President Lisa Grow will discuss the 2019 performance of IDACORP and its primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, as well as company initiatives for 2020 and beyond. Shareholders will have an opportunity to vote and submit questions electronically during the meeting.

Additionally, an audio stream of the meeting will be webcast live at www.idacorpinc.com, available in listen-only mode to both shareholders and non-shareholders. Webcast access information will be posted on the IDACORP website the morning of the meeting and presentation slides for the meeting will be available on the IDACORP website before the meeting begins. Following the meeting, all annual meeting webcast materials will be available on IDACORP's website for 12 months.

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA), Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000-square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's more than 570,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity. To learn more about IDACORP or Idaho Power, visit idacorpinc.com or idahopower.com.

