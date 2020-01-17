January 16, 2020 - 5:38 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) today declared a common stock dividend of $0.67 per share, payable February 28, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2020. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idacorp-inc-declares-dividend-300988659.html SOURCE IDACORP, Inc.





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: PR Newswire (January 16, 2020 - 5:38 PM EST)News by QuoteMedia