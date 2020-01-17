IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend
BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) today declared a common stock dividend of $0.67 per share, payable February 28, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2020.
January 16, 2020
