India is snapping up cheap Russian oil, and China could be next

CNBC

There’s been a “significant uptick” in Russian oil deliveries bound for India since March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began — and New Delhi looks set to buy even more cheap oil from Moscow, industry observers say.

China, already the largest single buyer of Russian oil, is also widely expected to buy more oil from Russia at deep discounts, they say.

This could mean higher crude prices to come.

Major oil importing countries such as India and China have been grappling with higher crude prices, which have soared since last year. While oil prices have been volatile in recent weeks, swinging between gains and losses, they are still around 80% higher compared to a year ago.

“We believe that China, and to a lesser extent, India will step up to buy heavily discounted Russian crude,” said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler.

This would mark a stark contrast from the rhetoric across major world powers and companies which are eschewing Russian oil. As a result of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine, the U.S. has hit the rogue country with sanctions on energy, while the U.K. plans to do so by the end of the year. The European Union is also considering whether to do the same.

But sanctions would leave a gap in the market with Russia finding itself with excess crude it’s unable to sell, analysts said.

“Urals crude from Russia is being offered at record discounts, but uptake is limited so far, with Asian oil importers for the most part sticking to traditional suppliers in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa,” the International Energy Agency said on March 17. Urals crude is the main oil blend that Russia exports. “As of mid-March, we see the potential for 3 million barrels a day of Russian oil supply to be shut in starting from April, but that could increase if restrictions or public condemnation escalate,” the IEA said. A couple of commodity trading firms — such as Glencore and Vitol — were offering discounts of $30 and $25 per barrel respectively two weeks ago for the Urals blend, Ellen Wald, president of Transversal Consulting, told CNBC.

‘Significant uptick’ of Russian oil bound for India

Cargoes of Russian crude to India were “fairly infrequent,” with 12 million barrels delivered across all of 2021, Smith told CNBC. Kpler said he hasn’t seen any deliveries to India from Russia since December. However, since the beginning of March, five cargoes of Russian oil, or about 6 million barrels, have been loaded and are bound for India – set to be discharged in early April, he told CNBC in an email. “This is about half the entire volume discharged last year — a significant uptick,” Smith said.

The Kremlin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and since then, markets have been roiled by fears of tight oil supply as Russia supplies a significant amount of the world’s oil and gas. “Russia oil is still finding a home. Indian refiners have issued several tenders for Urals crude as the discount to Brent continues to rise,” ANZ Research said Friday. Russia exports about 5 million barrels of crude oil per day, according to the IEA. It is the world’s third-largest oil producer after the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Russia is also the world’s largest exporter of oil to global markets and the second largest crude oil exporter behind Saudi Arabia, according to the IEA.

U.S.-India’s close historical ties