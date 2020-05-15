May 15, 2020 - 5:58 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

India's Positioning on the Global LNG Map: Current & Evolving State of Play in RLNG Terminals in India Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robust Gas Market Growth in Indian Market: Global Interest and Value Chain Investment Gaining Momentum" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Robust Gas Market Growth in Indian Market" report examines the medium & long term outlook on domestic and imported gas mix and demand growth. It reviews why LNG suppliers need to look beyond the conventional demand drivers. The report analyzes LNG market creation opportunities in India and explores why they should be targeted. It looks at activities of the Indian Government that may encourage LNG trade and the realities of impending infrastructural bottlenecks and supply-chain issues.



This report examines how the Indian LNG imports has performed in the recent past and which companies are targeting LNG/Gas business in India and why they are doing so. This report shows why the outlook of the Indian LNG market looks promising.



This report is suitable for:

RLNG Terminal Developers - RLNG terminal developers and operators are the gate keepers of LNG/RLNG in India. New investments are being contemplated and decisions under-progress that require independent assessment of market opportunities and sustainability of demand for LNG.

LNG Importers and LNG Suppliers - The report gives a clear direction to the importers and suppliers of LNG in India. India is increasingly looking favorable as a LNG supply destination. Hence, it is crucial to fully understand the market realities and strategy to tap the potential.

Gas Pipeline Companies - The pipeline companies are crucial connecting agents for the supply of gas. Development of LNG market cannot happen in isolation and required parallel midstream and downstream infrastructure development.

Manufacturers - India is a unique market and the stakeholders are increasingly becoming focused on creating the market for LNG rather than sticking to conventional/isolated business interests. New products and solutions are the need of the hour to facilitate LNG market adoption, for example: cryogenic LNG storage, LCNG, LNG by truck, Long-haul LNG buses, CNG home refueling, composite CNG cylinders, etc.

Government Agencies/Policy Makers - The report will be vital for the Government and its policy making agencies who have the mandate of achieving the end objective of making the gas market in India more robust and sustainable.

Banks/Financing Institutions/ Investors - The report provides an independent analysis of the opportunities and competitive challenges associated with LNG market development, which will be crucial in existing & future valuations and investment decisions. Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction India's positioning on Global LNG map

Changing Primary Energy Mix in India and contribution of natural gas

India recognizing the versatility of natural gas: Accessible, Reliable, Affordable and Clean

Government's focus

Public sector interests

Private sector interests 3. Relevant authorities and their roles & responsibilities



4. Current State of Play in Natural Gas Sector in India Natural Gas Pipelines: Readiness, Regional spread, Capacity and Usage

Domestic Natural Gas supply trend

Natural Gas Demand trend: Quantum, Growth and Drivers

Demand-Supply Balance

LNG Imports trend and shortfall met 5. Current & Evolving State of Play in RLNG Terminals in India Sourcing/portfolio

Existing Capacities (and utilization) and expansion plans (and their status)

New capacities: Proposed, Advanced planning stage, Under-construction, Completed 6. Affordability indexation Affordability basis alternate fuels

Affordability basis cut-off tariffs 7. Domestic Natural Gas supply outlook: 2020-2025-2030



8. Assessment of Total Demand Universe of Natural Gas in India: 2020-2025-2030 Existing gas consumption level (anchor load, CGD/PNG and CNG)

Existing capacities (refineries, fertilizer, power, etc.)

New and Expansion capacities (refineries, fertilizer, power, etc.)

Convertible demand from alternate fuels (FO, HSD, LPG, etc.) 9. Assessment of Total Unmet Demand Universe of Natural Gas in India: 2020-2025-2030



10. Assessment of Total Unmet Demand of Natural Gas (on Pipeline Grid) in India: 2020-2025-2030



11. Scenarios for Total Unmet LNG Demand Universe (basis RLNG terminal capacities) in India: 2020-2025-2030



12. Scenarios for Total Balance Unmet LNG Universe (balance of contracted LNG volumes) in India: 2020-2025-2030



13. Elasticity of Natural Gas Demand on Pipeline Grid relative to affordability in India: 2020-2025-2030 Consumer Segment wise

State/Region wise

Convertible demand based on different fuel types (for industrial and commercial category) 14. New LNG market creation opportunities Segmentation of new market creation opportunities in LNG in India

Case Study of some existing innovative solutions for creating LNG market

Highlighting possible avenues for LNG market development

Innovative products & solution avenues

Innovative supply chain avenues 15. Conclusion Glossary

List of tables & figures

Annexures Companies Mentioned

IGL

MGL

GGL

CUGL

Indian Oil

Adani

GAIL

GAIL GAS

PNGRB

MoPNG

MNGL

IMC limited

BPCL

HPCL

Gujarat Gas

GSPC

Petronet LNG

Shell

ENGIE

Qatar Gas

RASGAS

