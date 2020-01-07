Infrastructure Networks Teams with Nokia to Expand 4G/5G LTE Network Coverage across Major U.S. Energy Basins
As a private LTE network operator in the Lower 48, INET provides the
foundational layer for delivering the benefits of the digital oilfield
to oil and gas operators.
Infrastructure Networks, Inc. (“INET”) announced today that it has
completed a major expansion of its private LTE network, adding capacity
in existing areas, doubling geographic coverage and upgrading the
network to be 5G-ready. The resulting network now covers over 130,000
miles across four major energy basins in the Continental U.S.:
Permian/Delaware in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico; Eagle Ford in
South Texas; Scoop/Stack in Oklahoma; and Bakken in North Dakota. INET
teamed with Nokia for this network expansion and upgrade, utilizing
Nokia Airscale RAN (radio access network) and Wavence Microwave
technologies. INET’s LTE network is positioned to meet the mission
critical needs of the oil and gas industry across drilling, completions,
production and midstream operations.
Mark Slaughter, CEO of INET, said, “With data generation growing rapidly
at the well pad, INET provides the vital link to deliver actionable
information and insights to decisionmakers in the office. Further, INET
partners with advanced analytics providers, allowing them to scale
innovative technologies quickly across INET’s installed customer base
and to deliver upon the promise of the Industrial Internet (IIoT) in oil
and gas operations. Operators, drillers and oilfield service companies
can now embrace automation, artificial intelligence analytics and
machine learning, only made accessible with next generation,
high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity. The robustness, reliability
and sophistication of our LTE platform brings accessibility at scale to
IIoT applications, helping oil and gas operators embrace the digital
revolution in the oilfield.”
Scott Cohen, SVP US Major Account Sales at Nokia, said, “We value our
partnership with INET and are excited to help enable the advanced
services that this new network expansion will deliver. From IIoT, video
analytics and automation to sensors making workers safer, the power of
low-latency and mission critical services to the oil and gas industry is
undeniable.”
“To support the remote operations of our energy customers, INET has
acquired wireless spectrum in major energy basins in the Lower 48, built
out our network and established a field service operation,” Slaughter
added. “With 24/7 monitoring, field support, guaranteed uptime and
quality of service, INET is uniquely situated to serve the demanding
nature of oil and gas operations as compared to “best efforts” services
from consumer wireless companies such as AT&T, Verizon and Sprint. We
expect to grow our network coverage more broadly into additional North
American energy basins as market activity warrants.
About INET
We are a telecommunications service partner to the energy industry,
helping enable IIoT, communications and connectivity in remote locations
across North America. We own and operate one of the first end-to-end,
standards-based, 4G/5G-ready LTE networks dedicated to supporting remote
oil and gas operations with more than 130,000 square miles of network
coverage area across major energy basins in the Lower 48. We serve as
the foundational layer for the digital oilfield, enabling IIoT
applications to deliver value across remote and distributed operations.
For more information on how INET is bringing innovative technologies to
life, visit our website at www.inetlte.com.
About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver
the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software,
services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include
communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1
billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public
sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and
enrich lives. Through our research teams, including the world-renowned
Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G
networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing
lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical
business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality
and integrity. www.nokia.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005148/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2020