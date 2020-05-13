Innovations in Produced Water Remediation, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, and Enhanced Oil Recovery - ResearchAndMarkets.com

This issue of Oil and Gas TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) features trends and innovations based on the utilization of photocatalysts to convert methane to syngas, cost-effective water remediation processes, and innovations in digital flare mitigation to convert methane emissions into electricity. The TOE also provides intelligence on the use of solar steam generators for enhanced oil recovery. The TOE also features innovations on using computer models and polymeric blocks to safeguard pipelines during fault rupture, super-hydrophobic methods on removing oil contamination, and the use of autonomous underwater vehicles for upstream and downstream oil and gas applications.

The TOE additionally provides insights on using AI-based satellite imagery to monitor methane emissions. Furthermore, the TOE provides intelligence on the use of metal-organic frameworks for cost-effective gas separation techniques. More innovations on the use of injecting flue gas to extract methane, emulsification of crude oil, and a process of using induced bubbles to enhance energy savings are also focused upon in this TOE.

The Oil and Gas TOE provides intelligence on innovations pertaining to technologies, products, and processes, along with strategic insights, in the upstream and downstream processes in the oil and gas industry.

The Energy and Utilities cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Advancements in Produced Water Remediation, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, and Enhanced Oil Recovery

Conversion of Methane to Syngas Using Photocatalysts

Cost-effective Produced Water Remediation Using Nanobubbles

Conversion of Methane Emissions into Electricity

Solar Steam Generators for Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery

Safeguarding Pipelines During Fault Rupture & Ground Movements

Super-hydrophobic Method For Removing Oil Contamination

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)

AI-integrated Satellite Imagery for Methane Monitoring

Less Energy-intensive and Cost-effective Gas Separation Using Metal-organic Frameworks

Injecting Flue Gas to Extract Methane from Permafrost Gas Hydrates

Induced Bubble Formation in Fluid Moving Through Pipelines

Microscopic Saltwater Droplets for Emulsifying Crude Oil

