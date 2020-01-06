Intercontinental Exchange Reports December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported December, fourth quarter and full year 2019 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“In the fourth quarter, we registered growth in open interest across every asset class as our customers relied on our transparent, liquid, and accessible markets for efficient price discovery and risk management,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange.

Highlights include:

Energy Total energy average daily volume (ADV) up 3% y/y in December; open interest (OI) up 7% y/y Brent OI up 4% y/y in December; record Brent futures OI of 2.7M lots reached on December 19, 2019 Gasoil ADV up 13% y/y in December; OI up 10% y/y Other crude & refined products ADV up 16% y/y in 2019, 4Q19 ADV up 7% y/y and December ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 13% y/y Record heating oil ADV up 46% y/y in 2019, record 4Q19 ADV up 102% y/y and record December ADV up 213% y/y; OI up 6% y/y Total oil ADV up 4% y/y in December; record oil futures OI of 8.6M lots reached on December 20, 2019; OI up 6% y/y Record European natural gas ADV up 47% y/y in 2019, record 4Q19 ADV up 41% y/y and up 84% y/y in December; record OI of 2.8M lots reached on December 24, 2019; OI up 38% y/y



Agriculture & Metals Record ags & metals ADV up 4% y/y in 2019, 4Q19 ADV up 8% y/y, December ADV up 38% y/y; OI up 5% y/y Sugar ADV up 2% y/y in 2019, December ADV up 42% y/y; OI up 5% y/y Coffee ADV up 13% y/y in 2019, 4Q19 ADV up 22% y/y and December ADV up 75% y/y; OI up 4% y/y Cocoa ADV up 3% y/y in 2019, 4Q19 ADV up 13% y/y and December ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 14% y/y Cotton ADV up 10% y/y in 4Q19 and December ADV up 5% y/y



Equities & Interest Rates MSCI ADV up 9% y/y in 2019; OI up 11% y/y Sterling OI up 20% y/y



ICE will report fourth quarter 2019 earnings on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

