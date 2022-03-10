Interview with David Moore of ESG Solutions

Oil and Gas 360

Publishers Note: ESG Solutions is a leading provider of passive microseismic monitoring solutions to the energy, mining, and geotechnical industries. Click to view the interview with David Moore, Chief Executive Officer of ESG Solutions.

ESG Solution’s “digital toolbox” includes advanced oil and gas subsurface technologies that can increase well production and improve return on capital for shale producers using electromagnetic technology that allows E&P’s to truly optimize well spacing to recover more resource from their leased acreage by seeing in real-time the effectiveness of their well frac; detect possible impacts and interference with adjacent wells; and identify untapped resource areas between wells due to improperly spaced wells and field design.

In addition ESG Solutions provides services for Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) to ensure that the CO2 stored underground, stays underground. ESG Solutions underground storage systems incorporate microseismic, temperature and pressure data into one fully integrated platform to monitor sequestered CO2.

ESG Solutions will be presenting at EnerCom Dallas – The Energy Investment & ESG Conference – April 6 & 7. EnerCom Dallas provides energy industry professionals a venue to learn about important topics affecting the global energy industry. Growing public expectations around Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has increased the emphasis by investors on making investments in companies that are actively addressing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) concerns, more focused on sustainability, and pursuing good corporate citizenship. In Dallas, we help shape the conversation of ESG in the natural resources space.

