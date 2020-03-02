InventHelp Inventor Develops Oil-Field Sample Cup (HTM-7728)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a tool that would allow for more reliable and presentable oil samples to be obtained," said an inventor from Corpus Christi, Texas.

He developed JIXER CUP to serve as a sample cup used on the completions side of the drilling process in the oil-field industry. The patent-pending device holds a sample cup under a flow of liquid and collects whichever type of fluid needed. The invention is usable for the collection of samples of fresh water, recycled water and chemicals. The accessory helps to gather data that could help illuminate possible problems down the hole. It is lightweight, easy to use and reliable. Additionally, the device allows for greater consistency.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7728, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

