5 hours ago
Falcon Minerals Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
6 hours ago
Franco-Nevada Delivers Record Q4 and Annual Results
8 hours ago
Basic Energy Services acquires well services business from NexTier to create leading well servicing provider in the U.S.
16 hours ago
Talos Energy To Postpone Analyst And Investor Event
16 hours ago
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides Operational Update
22 hours ago
Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures fall as crude oil prices plunge 30% on price-war fears

InventHelp Inventors Develops Power and Lighting Combo (TPA-2887)

in Press Releases   by
 March 9, 2020 - 2:15 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
InventHelp Inventors Develops Power and Lighting Combo (TPA-2887)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Due to our jobs as well as personal observation, we realized the need to have multiple power locations," said inventors from Sarasota, Florida. "This inspired us to develop under counter lights that would also incorporate power locations for use in kitchens as well as work stations."

They developed the patent pending COUNTERTOP SOLUTIONS to combine electrical power together with a LED light strip. This invention would feature a functional, convenient and safe design.  Additionally, it would provide an easy means to power various electrical products that would offer dimmable lighting.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-28887, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develops-power-and-lighting-combo-tpa-2887-301013978.html

SOURCE InventHelp


Source: PR Newswire (March 9, 2020 - 2:15 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice