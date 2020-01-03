Iran vows to retaliate over the killing of its top military commander

CNBC

Iran has vowed to retaliate over the assassination of the country’s top military commander Major-General Qasem Soleimani.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned Friday that the targeted killing of Soleimani was “extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.”

“The U.S. bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” Zarif said on Twitter.

Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. military airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. The move was directed by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The U.S. State Department designates the Iranian Quds Force as a foreign terrorist organization, and Soleimani has been blamed for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members. The Pentagon said Soleimani approved this week’s attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

“A crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani’s unjust assassination … We will take revenge from all those involved and responsible for his assassination,” Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami was quoted by state news agency IRNA as saying.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his death will make Iran “more decisive” in its resistance against the U.S. “Soleimani’s martyrdom will make Iran more decisive to resist America’s expansionism and to defend our Islamic values,” Rouhani said on state television, Reuters reported. “With no doubt, Iran and other freedom-seeking countries in the region will take his revenge.”

‘Watershed moment’