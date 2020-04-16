1 hour ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-16-2020
11 hours ago
U.S. judge cancels Keystone pipeline permit
19 hours ago
Yuma Energy, Inc. Files for Chapter 11 Protection
20 hours ago
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Board Member and Provides Information Regarding Annual Meeting of Shareholders
23 hours ago
Devon Energy to Report First-Quarter 2020 Results May 5; Conference Call Scheduled for May 6
1 day ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-14-2020

Is Occidental Petroleum Stock a Buy?

April 16, 2020 - 8:47 AM EDT
 April 16, 2020 - 8:47 AM EDT
Is Occidental Petroleum Stock a Buy?

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) have plummeted more than 66% this year. The main factor driving that sell-off has been cratering crude oil prices as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak's impact on demand and a short-lived price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. That slump put a tremendous amount on pressure on Occidental's balance sheet, which has been weighed down by the mountain of debt used to acquire Anadarko Petroleum.

The steep sell-off in Occidental Petroleum's stock, however, might have some investors wondering if it's now a deep value buy. Here's the case for and against buying shares of this oil giant.

Source: Motley Fool (April 16, 2020 - 8:47 AM EDT)

