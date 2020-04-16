Is Occidental Petroleum Stock a Buy?

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) have plummeted more than 66% this year. The main factor driving that sell-off has been cratering crude oil prices as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak's impact on demand and a short-lived price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. That slump put a tremendous amount on pressure on Occidental's balance sheet, which has been weighed down by the mountain of debt used to acquire Anadarko Petroleum.

The steep sell-off in Occidental Petroleum's stock, however, might have some investors wondering if it's now a deep value buy. Here's the case for and against buying shares of this oil giant.

