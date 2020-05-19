Kahuna and SEMPCheck Partner to Ensure Safety and Compliance in HSEQ Industries

Paired together, Kahuna and SEMPCheck help organizations achieve and maintain compliance with industry and government regulatory bodies.

Kahuna Workforce Solutions and SEMPCheck announce a strategic partnership to offer a wider breadth of solutions focused on risk mitigation and competency management for upstream, midstream, and downstream energy sectors.

Kahuna enables those working the day-to-day operations to assign, assess, track, and manage the performance and skill sets of an organization’s workforce, ultimately weaving in the industry-standard safety and compliance into the competency framework. For over two decades, SEMPCheck has proven its expertise in the oil and gas industry, helping organizations ensure they are compliant with industry and government safety regulations through real-time performance monitoring of organizational assets.

“This partnership with Kahuna and SEMPCheck will enable organizations in the Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality (HSEQ) industries to be proactive instead of reactive in the monitoring and proving of their compliance,” said Jai Shah, Kahuna Co-founder, and CEO. “Kahuna gives an overall view of the people profiles within the organization, while SEMPCheck will ensure operational excellence as organizations focus on risk management instead of crisis management.”

Paired together, Kahuna and SEMPCheck will ensure organizations have the knowledge and skills data needed to power their workforces efficiently and safely, meeting the required industry-standard regulations in an increasingly complex environment.

About SEMPCheck

For 20 years, SEMPCheck has integrated proprietary, configurable web-based software applications with internal quality control processes to provide process safety management, risk mitigation, and critical equipment monitoring services for the upstream, midstream, and downstream energy sectors. In addition to software applications, SEMPCheck offers a wide range of outsourcing services which include GasFind and infrared camera inspections. SEMPCheck's combined risk management solutions drive operational excellence, resulting in smooth & efficient operations and reduction of risks for liabilities and catastrophic failure.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is transforming competency management and workforce planning. Our flagship Kahuna platform helps organizations gain an objective view of their workforce’s capabilities, measure talent supply against current and future demand, and maximize the return on training investment. Kahuna is used in a wide array of industries including oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, and aerospace. For information visit kahunaworkforce.com.

