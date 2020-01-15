Kinder Morgan Announces Fourth Quarter ’19 Earnings Webcast

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announces the following webcast:

What: Kinder Morgan Fourth Quarter ’19 Earnings Results Webcast

When: January 22, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts

How: Live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the above address, or by phone by dialing 1-517-319-9306 and entering the passcode 5175597.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com. A recording of the conference call will also be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on February 22, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-402-998-0847 and enter passcode 3001.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Our mission is to provide energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses. Our vision is delivering energy to improve lives and create a better world. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 146 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals transload and store liquid commodities including petroleum products, ethanol and chemicals, and bulk products, including petroleum coke, metals and ores. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

