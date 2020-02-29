Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (LNGLY) Half Year Report and Appendix 4D

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Liquefied Natural Gas Limited - FY 2020 Half-Year Results for Announcement to the Market
In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) encloses the following information:
(i) The ASX Appendix 4D for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019; and
(ii) The Financial Report for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019.
To view the half year report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1M5B7LZ2
About Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd:
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) (LNGL) is an ASX listed company whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:
- Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia LNG), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;
- Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), a Canadian-based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 – 12 mtpa LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;
- Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw), which is proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and
- LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company's OSMR® LNG liquefaction process, a midscale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.
Source:
Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd
Contact:
Mr. Micah Hirschfield
Sr. Manager, Communications and Investor Relations
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited
T: +1-713-815-6920
E: [email protected]
Mr. Andrew Gould
Joint Company Secretary
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited
T: +61-8-9366-3700
E: [email protected]
