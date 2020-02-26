Lowbed/Heavy Haul Trailer Manufacturing in North America Analysis & Outlook to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Lowbed/Heavy Haul Trailer Manufacturing in North America: Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Lowbed/Heavy Haul Trailers. 2018 - 2023 Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines fabricators of lowbed semi-trailers and oilfield floats in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The report presents market size and shares of lowbed trailer production by type - fixed neck, detachable gooseneck and folding/scissor neck. Oilfield floats are addressed as a separate category.

This industry is categorized by several regionally focused manufacturers who compete successfully mainly because of product customization and transportation costs. A significant number of these trailers are custom manufactured exclusively for the oil and gas industry. Mexican manufacturers have also increased their participation, indicating that their favorable price point is assisting in market share gains.

Forecasting the outlook to 2023, demand for lowbed/heavy-haul trailers is projected to grow moderately through 2020, with replacement demand expected to be the main demand driver after 2019.

The construction industry is the main customer segment for lowbed trailers; demand for these trailers is driven largely by an increase in home construction and infrastructure projects. Total construction starts in 2019 are expected to remain flat over 2018.

The fortunes of lowbed trailers designed specifically for the oil and gas industry are closely linked to crude oil prices.

The report includes an Excel database with market size and competitive share breakouts in units and dollars for all 87 manufacturers included in the analysis.

The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope

2 Product Types

2.1 Lowbed Trailers

2.1.1 Fixed Neck Lowbed Trailers

2.1.2 Detachable Gooseneck Lowbed Trailers

2.1.3 Folding/Scissor Neck Lowbed Trailers

2.2 Oilfield Floats

3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2018

3.1 Market Size Estimates: By Neck Type

3.2 Market Size Estimates: By User Industry

3.3 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2013 - 2017

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1 Manufacturers by Type

4.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix

4.3 Market Shares: All

4.4 Market Shares: By Type

4.5 Market Shares: By User Industry

5 Market Shares: By Type

5.1 Lowbed Trailers

5.1.1 Lowbed Trailers: By Neck Type

5.2 Oilfield Floats

6 Market Analysis

6.1 Average Price

6.2 Distribution Channels

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Production by Region

9 Outlook 2019 - 2023

10 Key Manufacturer Data

10.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order

10.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order - Units

11 Profiles of Manufacturers (87 companies profiled)

12 Glossary

List of Excel worksheets in Data Tables section:

Summary: Segment totals - units, dollars, and average price

Mfr. Location: All manufacturer locations - city and state

Market Shares: Units, dollars and average price by manufacturer

Market Shares by Type: Units and dollars

Market Shares by Neck Type: Units and dollars

