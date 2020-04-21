LS Power Provides Update on COVID-19 Response Efforts

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid these unprecedented and challenging times, LS Power is dedicated to protecting the health and welfare of its employees, ensuring the safe and sustained operations of its power generation and transmission projects across the United States and supporting local organizations responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are deeply saddened by the health impacts and economic suffering so many of our fellow Americans are experiencing, and we are inspired by those who are making extraordinary sacrifices to save lives. It is with deep gratitude that we offer assistance to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 response," said Paul Segal, CEO of LS Power.

To help its neighbors during these challenging times, LS Power and its employees are increasing their annual charitable contributions, directing an additional $1 million in 2020 for COVID-19 Relief to support local hospitals, emergency responders and food banks that serve the communities in which LS Power operates.

Since it owns and operates critical infrastructure, LS Power also is working closely with employees, partners and governmental agencies to ensure that these facilities can continue providing essential services during the COVID-19 crisis.

"It is a great responsibility and a privilege to work in an industry that is essential to our lives and our economy. During this time characterized by lock-downs, travel restrictions and general uncertainty, I have been truly impressed by our team's ability to perform under the restrictions that have been imposed. We are proud to support the communities where we operate and continue to build new infrastructure," Segal said.

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has consistently been at the leading edge of the industry's evolution, often introducing or commercializing new technologies and developing new markets. To date, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 42,000 MW of power generation, including utility scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery storage projects, and over 630 miles of transmission, for which it has raised in excess of $45 billion in debt and equity financing to support North American infrastructure. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses and platforms focused on distributed energy resources and energy efficiency. For more information, please visit www.LSPower.com.

