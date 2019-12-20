Magellan Midstream extends supplemental Open Season for West Texas Refined Products Pipeline Expansion to Jan. 3

PR Newswire

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) announced today an extension of the supplemental open season to solicit additional commitments for transportation volume on the western leg of its refined petroleum products pipeline system in Texas. Binding commitments are now due by 5:00 p.m. Central Time on Jan. 3, 2020. The extension provides interested shippers additional time to make commitments.

Magellan is in the process of expanding the capacity of its west Texas refined products pipeline system to approximately 175,000 barrels per day (bpd) from its current capacity of 100,000 bpd. In addition, the partnership is currently building a new refined products terminal in Midland, Texas.

Based on the timing of current construction activities, Magellan expects both the west Texas refined products pipeline expansion and new Midland terminal to be operational in mid-2020.

Magellan’s west Texas pipeline system primarily transports gasoline and diesel fuel to demand centers in Abilene, Midland/Odessa and El Paso, Texas as well as New Mexico. The pipeline system also can access markets in Arizona and Mexico via connections to third-party pipelines.

Subject to the results of the supplemental open season, Magellan is considering the addition of another 25,000 bpd of capacity on the west Texas pipeline, for a total capacity up to 200,000 bpd, which could be operational by the end of 2021.

For customer inquiries about the open season, please contact Trey Barrow at (918) 574-7480 or [email protected]. More information about the open season is available at www.magellanlp.com/whatwedo/liquidpipelinetariffs.aspx.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation’s refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.