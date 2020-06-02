Mark Carney, former Bank of England Governor: How banks are better positioned to deal with downturn this time; why China has less room to act as a global stimulus and how energy transition will move “More and more to center stage” for investors

COVID-19’s impact on the energy transition

“The phrase that gets used by some of them is, “let’s build back better.” So what is better? As you restart your economy where do you want to go? Where do you want to go as a society? That question is being asked everywhere around the world in all the senses.

“You start with what are the lessons from the COVID crisis. One of them is: the first job of the government is protection—you’ve got to have a resilient economy. You can’t wish away systemic risks like a pandemic and it would be nice to wish away climate change, but you can’t just put your head in the sand and pretend it’s going to go away.

“You’ve got 125 and counting countries that have net zero as a legislative requirement. The U.K. and Canada are prominent examples, but many, many more. In that environment—and you’re re-setting your medium-term economic strategy—it’s pretty likely that’s the orientation, and the policy is set in that way. The conversations with companies, particularly in the financial sector, is that they expect that orientation towards net zero.

“What’s crucial here is this is a whole economy transition; it’s every sector in the economy—that’s the right way to go from where we are to get to net zero. What you don’t want to do is try to jam everything into [groups of] deep green activities and everything else is brown and bad. It’s different industries moving at their pace towards that transition. It would have been better to start a decade ago a little more assiduously, but you don’t want to delay it.

“When you sit down and fundamentally reassess your strategy as a company, I think the question is going to be asked in a lot of jurisdictions: What’s your strategy for net zero? How does that play in? And as a provider of capital, you’re looking at where’s the opportunity for that? What can I fund? And what risks do I need to manage? I think that’s where it’s going to land.”