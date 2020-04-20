market-snapshot:-dow-futures-under-pressure-sunday-night-as-investors-weigh-global-lockdown-easings

U.S. stocks took back a chunk of their losses on Monday as investors eyed plans for a staggered easing of global lockdowns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that could ease some of the recent economic pain felt by households and industries.

Investors also were watching a collapse in the price of crude oil and reports of potential additional emergency funds for small businesses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

US:DJIA

fell 158 points, or 0.7%, to 24,087. The S&P 500 index

US:SPX

declined 6.9 points, or 0.2%, to around 2,867. The Nasdaq Composite Index

US:COMP

rose 30 points, or 0.4%, to 8,680, flipping into positive territory.

The benchmarks are coming off a strong week, where the Dow gained 2.2%, the S&P 500 advanced 3% and the Nasdaq put in a weekly return of 6.1% on Friday.

What’s driving the market?

Investors have been paying attention to signs of peak infections in parts of the world, including New York, and were watching plans emerging from Europe, notably Germany, to begin unwinding the recent global economic pause due to the pandemic. Hopes that lockdowns will be gradually removed are spurring optimism that growth could start to make a recovery, but the potential for a second wave of infections, as a result of easing restrictions, also have kept investors on edge.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said the state will begin conducting antibody tests on Monday to help determine how many New Yorkers were infected with COVID-19, as part of the Empire State’s efforts to reopen its economy. Such testing is a major feature of Germany’s plans to gradually restart its economy on Monday.

Global infections of COVID-19 have exceeded 2.4 million, with more than 165,000 lives lost to the contagion that was first identified in China in December.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they were close to striking a deal to replenish a roughly $350 billion small-business recovery program, according to reports.

Despite some of the ground U.S. stocks have made up since hitting a March 23 low, bets for further weakness are at their highest in more than three years.

Short bets against the popular SPDR S&P 500 Trust

US:SPY

rose to more than $68 billion last week, marking the highest level since 2016, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing data from analytics firm S3 Partners.

Markets may be looking to take a pause this week, with investors showing heightened expectations that the market will fall after the Dow put in its best two-week stretch of gains since 1938, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Investors are bracing for the worst quarter for earnings since the 2008 financial crisis, unsurprisingly due to closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Results this year for the first-quarter are on track to decline 14.5% from a year ago, according to John Butters, senior earnings analyst at FactSet, which would mark the biggest decline since the 15.7% plunge in the third quarter of 2009.

“It doesn’t look like parts of the economy are going to reopen any time soon. Much of the earnings declines are going to happen in the second quarter. The current results, which only take into account the hit from March, are just giving us a flavor of how dire these numbers are going to be,” said Matt Forester, chief investment officer of Lockwood Advisors, in an interview.

Separately, crude-oil futures

US:CL

were seeing prices continue to put in multiyear lows as worries about demand due to the fallout from COVID-19 punished prices, raising concerns about the health of oil-and-gas companies.

“That’s a warning signal to equity markets,” said Forester.

Which stocks are in focus?

International Business Machines Corp.

US:IBM

is set to report earnings Monday, with analysts surveyed by FactSet expecting it to report first-quarter revenue of $17.8 billion, down from the $18.18 billion reported in the year-ago period. Shares of IBM were up 2%.

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd.

US:WYNN

will be in focus after Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox, on Sunday called for the Las Vegas Strip to reopen in mid- to late May, with certain restrictions. Shares of Wynn were down 1.5% on Monday.

Neiman Marcus Group is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Reuters reported Sunday. Neiman was acquired in 2013 by Ares Management LLC

US:ARES

and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc.

US:DD

jumped 5.5% after it said it would tap its bank credit facilities, delay certain spending and suspend its full-year guidance.

Novartis AG

US:NVS,

the Swiss pharmaceutical, said it would conduct a Phase III clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease, after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The antimalaria drug is one that President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted as a potential treatment for the coronavirus illness. The U.S.-listed shares were up a 1.7%.

Shake Shack Inc.

US:SHAK

will return the $10 million loan the fast-food chain received as part of the CARES Act relief for small businesses, the company said early Monday. Shares of the company were up 5.5%.

How are other markets trading?

May futures for U.S. crude

US:CLK20

on the New York Mercantile Exchange were on pace for their biggest one-day plunge on record, falling nearly 44%, or $8.00, to trade at $10.29 a barrel, near the lowest since 1998. The May contract will expire on Tuesday.

Bonds received some safe haven inflows, with the 10-year Treasury note yield

BX:TMUBMUSD10Y

down 4 basis points to around 0.62%, Tradeweb data shows. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

The dollar held flat against its major rivals, based on trading for the ICE U.S. Dollar index

US:DXY.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 Index

UK:UKX

was up 0.2%, the Stoxx Europe 600

XX:SXXP

traded 0.7% higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index

CN:SHCOMP

ended 0.5% higher in Asia overnight trade. China’s CSI 300 Index

XX:000300

finished up 0.4% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index

JP:NIK

closed down 1.2%.