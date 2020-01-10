Market Snapshot: Dow may test 29,000 though U.S. job gains weaker than expected

Stocks were steady at the start of trade Friday after the U.S. Labor Department said job and wage growth was weaker than expected in December.

How are benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, +0.06%

was up 18 points, or 0.1%, at 28,974, the S&P 500 index

SPX, +0.17%

gained 5 points, or 0.1%, to 3,279, while the Nasdaq Composite index

picked up 18 points, or 0.2%, at 9,221.

On Thursday, the Dow gained 211.81 points, or 0.7%, to close at 28,956.90, while the S&P 500 index rose 21.65 points, or 0.7%, to 3,274.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 74.18 points to finish at 9,203.43, a gain of 0.8%.

For the week, the Dow is on track to post a 1.1% gain, the S&P 500 is on pace for a weekly rise of 1.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite was set for a gain of 2.1% in the first full week of 2020.

What’s driving the market?

U.S. stocks were little changed after the Labor Department said the U.S. economy added 145,000 new jobs in December, below the 165,000 expected by economists and the 266,000 gain in the prior month The unemployment rate, meanwhile, held near a 50-year low at 3.5%.

“It was somewhat of a soft jobs report,” said Shawn Cruz, manager of trader strategy at T.D. Ameritrade told MarketWatch. He pointed specifically to a decline of 12,000 jobs in the manufacturing sector as a potential cause of concern. “Transportation and warehousing also lost 10,000 jobs, it wasn’t just focused in one company or industry, the loss was pretty widespread.”

“I would chalk up a good chunk of this weakness to Boeing,” which has halted production of its 737 Max plane, putting pressure on its supplier network even as the company itself has resisted layoffs, he said. Investors may also struggle to understand the effect of the U.S.-China trade deal, as the survey was conducted during the week that the deal was announced, and so it’s possible the positive effects of the agreement have yet to manifest, Cruz said.

Growth in average hourly earnings, meanwhile, came in below expectations, rising 0.1% from December, versus a 0.3% expected by economists. “That’s one thing that lets you know that there’s not going to be any problem with inflation where the Fed has to react and tighten things up a bit,” by raising interest rates, he added.

Revisions to prior months estimates were also negative, with October gains revised down from 156,000 jobs to 152,000 jobs and the November increase from 266,000 to 256,000.

Hope for a stronger jobs number had been boosted by a private-sector reading from Automatic Data Processing Inc. on Wednesday, which showed job gains in December of 202,000, well above forecasts for 157,000 and marking the highest reading in eight months.

Beyond the employment figure, U.S. wholesale inventories data is due at 10 a.m. ET.

Markets have been elevated as Middle East geopolitical factors that had dominated the news cycle over the past several days dissipated, at least for the moment.

A Chinese delegation is expected to arrive in Washington on Monday to complete a phase-one trade agreement with the U.S., which has arguably been the most influential driver of stock moves for more than a year. President Donald Trump said he wants a partial trade deal signed by Jan. 15.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of KB Home

KBH, -3.51%

fell 2.9% Friday after the home builder reported fourth-quarter earnings late Thursday. Total revenue rose to $1.56 billion from $1.35 billion a year ago. Analysts were looking for $1.61 billion.

Boeing Co.

BA, -0.40%

released internal communications that revealed how employees persuaded airline and government officials to conclude that flight-simulator training wasn’t necessary for the 737 MAX. Shares of the embattled air plane maker were down 0.3% early Friday.

Shares of Grubhub Inc.

GRUB, -8.20%

were down 7.4% after the food-ordering company said isn’t looking to be sold, countering reports from the New York Post that had suggested otherwise.

Eli Lilly & Co.

LLY, +0.80%

announced a deal Friday to purchase Dermira Inc., a medical dermatology company, for $1.1 billion. The drugmaker’s stock gained 0.6%.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note

TMUBMUSD10Y, -1.18%

fell one basis point to 1.848%

In commodities markets, the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil

CLG20, -0.82%

fell 47 cents, or 0.8%, to $59.10. As for precious metals, gold prices were ticking lower, with an ounce of gold for February delivery

GCG20, +0.16%

declining 70 cents, or 0.1%, to trade at $1553.80.

The U.S. dollar’s

DXY, -0.05%

value was up 0.1% Friday, relative to a basket of its major rivals.

In Asia overnight, stocks mostly gained, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index

HSI, +0.27%

rising 0.3%, the China CSI 300

000300, -0.03%

declining less than 0.1% and Japan’s Nikkei 225

NIK, +0.47%

adding 0.5%.

Equity prices in Europe were trading mixed, as the Stoxx Euro 600

SXXP, +0.15%

picked up 0.1% while the U.K.’s FTSE 100

UKX, +0.11%

edged 0.1% lower.

