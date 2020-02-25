Media Advisory – Canada Energy Regulator to hear second round of Oral Indigenous Knowledge on NGTL application to build Edson Mainline Expansion Project

CALGARY, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (Commission, CER) will hear oral Indigenous knowledge on an application from NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) to build and operate approximately 85 kilometres of natural gas pipeline in central Alberta.

The CER recognizes that Indigenous peoples have an oral tradition for sharing knowledge from generation to generation. This information cannot always be shared meaningfully in writing. Indigenous knowledge can provide relevant information to the Commission, including information that may otherwise have been unavailable.

The hearings will begin at 10 am on Tuesday, February 25 and run until Thursday, February 27 at the Radisson South in Edmonton. Media and the public are welcome to attend. There will also be a live audio broadcast.

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 – Thursday, February 27, 2020

Radisson South, Jubilee Ballroom A

4440 Gateway Blvd.

Edmonton, AB



10 am – 12 pm 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm Tuesday, 25 February 2020 Driftpile Cree Nation Louis Bull Tribe

9 am – 12 pm 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm Wednesday, 26 February 2020 O'Chiese First Nation Samson Cree Nation Thursday, 27 February 2020 Kelly Lake Métis Settlement Society Papaschase Cree Nation

Associated Links

Link to audio broadcast - https://cer.isilive.net/NOVA/

Link to project webpage – http://www.cer-rec.gc.ca/NGTLEdsonMainline

SOURCE Canada Energy Regulator

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/24/c8609.html