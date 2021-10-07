45 mins ago
U.S. shale drillers show restraint as oil prices rally, adding to OPEC leverage
2 hours ago
Even with current drive to renewables, CO2 emissions will grow through 2050, says U.S. government
3 hours ago
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. announces Williston Basin Bolt-on acquisition
3 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 118 Bcf
4 hours ago
ZoneVu Platform enhanced with new Mobile App and Added Frac Design Features
1 day ago
Oil prices could hit an ‘off the charts spike,’ says strategist

Media Advisory: Nikola and TC Energy Sign Joint Development Agreement for Co-Development of Large-Scale Clean Hydrogen Hubs

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.