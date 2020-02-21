Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Urges the Family of an Energy Worker with Advanced Mesothelioma in Any State to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste -- Get Serious About Compensation

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with advanced mesothelioma we are appealing to you to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can put you in direct contact with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Attorney Erik Karst will be able to advise a family in this specific situation as far as things they must do when it comes to protecting the potential compensation settlement for their loved one. Power plant, energy workers or Navy Veterans with mesothelioma can frequently receive financial compensation that exceeds a million dollars.

To receive a significant mesothelioma compensation settlement, families must be represented by extremely skilled and experienced mesothelioma lawyers.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center considers the following the top mistakes a person with advanced mesothelioma can make when it comes to their potential financial compensation:

Avoiding the mesothelioma claim's process altogether due to not wanting to speak to an attorney-because the person is so ill.

Not doing enough research on honest sources of information on mesothelioma, resulting in believing Internet ads that focus on "No lawsuits required," "Federal Claims Center, Get your treatment first, and then call us or ordering a 'free' generic kit-guide or book about mesothelioma."

Hiring a local personal injury attorney who specializes in car accidents, as opposed to hiring a full-time nationwide law firm with a law practice that's solely devoted to getting a diagnosed person with mesothelioma the best possible compensation-such as the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst . "

In the instance of advanced mesothelioma, an attorney will immediately send a representative to meet the person with advanced mesothelioma-anywhere in the nation-in the person's home.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, manufacturing workers, oil and gas field production workers, plumbers, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters and welders who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos during the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a power plant, utility or energy worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

