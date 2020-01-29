Mexico’s Pemex wants to operate Zama as its block holds most of the oil

Reuters

MEXICO CITY – Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos would like to run the operations in a major offshore oil area discovered by a consortium of private companies when development eventually begins, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Octavio Romero told a regular government news conference that the company known as Pemex believes most of the crude discovered by the consortium lies in an adjacent block where it holds development rights.

“This reservoir is shared,” he said, confirming that Pemex believes the so-called Zama discovery extends from the area operated by U.S.-based Talos Energy Inc into the neighboring block.

“Pemex also wants to be the operator of this field,” Romero said. He added that the company’s analysis shows that “most” of the reservoir is in the adjacent block belonging to Pemex, both located along the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico.

Romero did not provide details of the analysis.