Mission Secure Joins The Maritime Cyber Emergency Response Team (MCERT)--The Industry-Leading Cybersecurity Initiative Founded By Templar Executives And Wärtsilä To Support The Future Resilience Of The Maritime Sector.

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure (MSi) is excited to announce its new partnership with the Maritime Cyber Emergency Response Team (MCERT). Founded by Templar Executives and Wärtsilä, MCERT is part of the International Maritime Cyber Centre of Excellence (IMCCE). The mission of IMCCE is to promote industry resilience and support the safety and protection of the entire maritime sector—including crew members, vessels and ports—by mitigating against cyber threats and advocating best practices in line with regulatory guidance. MCERT offers 24/7 global incident reporting and response, advice and support, cybersecurity threat intelligence, and real-time cyber incident assistance.

"We are delighted that Mission Secure has joined the MCERT Supplier framework. MCERT is a global maritime initiative aimed at industry collaboration and appropriate information sharing to mitigate and proactively address the cybersecurity challenges in an increasingly digital environment" states Anu Khurmi, Managing Director of Global Services at Templar Executives. "In the maritime sector, securing the OT (operational technology) network is notoriously challenging and as we continue to enhance MCERT capabilities and onboard new supplier partners, MSi with their deep expertise and innovative technology, are an excellent addition to MCERT."

Building on MSi's expertise in securing shipping operations and working with Fortune 10 and 1000 clients across maritime, industrial, smart cities, and defense industries, this new relationship helps continue to scale MCERT, ensuring owners and operators are enabled to protect and defend their organizations end-to-end. The MSi Platform is a software-hardware solution purpose-built for industrial control systems (ICS) and co-exists with legacy systems, enabling shipping companies to cost-effectively mitigate against cyber risks and address regulatory requirements without replacing operational systems or impacting operations.

"We're excited to be part of MCERT and the International Maritime Cyber Center of Excellence," states David Drescher, Mission Secure CEO. "As we continue to partner with maritime and cybersecurity industry experts, MCERT is an important initiative in expanding the maritime cybersecurity ecosystem. Continuous global incident response, threat intelligence, and incident assistance are critical components to ensuring that when a cyber attack does occur, we, as a sector, are ready to respond."

The International Maritime Cyber Centre of Excellence (IMCCE), encompassing the Maritime Cyber Emergency Response Team (MCERT) and the Templar Cyber Academy for Maritime (T-CAM), was founded by Templar Executives, an award-winning international Cyber Security advisory company, together with Wärtsilä, a global leader in smart technologies and solutions for the marine market. The IMCCE provides a collaborative platform for innovative global services and appropriate information sharing, including cyber incident reporting, real-time triage and support in response to cyber attacks, daily alerts, international intelligence feeds, and training and education relating to cybersecurity and the maritime industry.

Mission Secure is a leading industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity company helping protect clients in maritime, industrial, smart cities, autonomous systems, and defense industries from cyber attacks. MSi helps clients understand their most critical operational technology (OT) cyber vulnerabilities through a technology-based OT cyber assessment offering. MSi's secure design services create a protective architecture to mitigate against cyber risks, and the patented MSi Platform is the only end-to-end ICS cybersecurity solution with visibility and protection down to Levels 1 and 0 in the OT network.

