Mobile Document Capture and New Automated Billing in One Delivery to Cash Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector, the leading provider of mobile workflow solutions, announced today a new automated billing solution as part of their expansion of their Delivery to Cash Platform. This new release integrates cloud, mobile and on-premise TMS software together, enabling automated invoicing. Back offices can instantly send invoices with all supporting documentation immediately after delivery. This release delivers on many key customer requests, supports the TMW, McLeod and PeopleNet platforms. It demonstrates Vector's commitment to helping fleets drive down costs, improve productivity, gain real-time visibility and invoice faster.

News Facts

Further extending its Delivery to Cash leadership, Vector today announces general availability of Rendition Billing.

Vector brings the cloud, mobile and on-premise TMS together for incredibly fast invoicing.

Customized mobile digital workflows eliminate manual data entry, improve visibility, and allow fleets to capture data from drivers on the road such as weight, trip pay, dimensions, gallons, etc to help automate invoicing.

Mobile capture is especially helpful for those scanning in the field, on the road, for both personal and company issued smart devices.

Delivers on many customer feature enhancements and support for the latest TMW, McLeod and Peoplenet versions.

The New Automated Billing Solution for Fleet Management Teams

Load prepopulation for the driver minimizes document indexing errors

Automatically combine delivery documents with invoices from your TMS

One-button email for invoicing, streamlining billing workflow

Track email status and opens automatically

"For the back office it's more than just pick up and delivery to ensure commitments are fulfilled, drivers get paid and customers get invoiced," says Maribel Servin. "Each type of delivery service comes with its own stack of paperwork, making it even more difficult to standardize across several locations."

"At Vector, we are committed to the best experience for both drivers and the back office when it comes to our Delivery to Cash solutions. As we started in mobile document capture, we soon realized that an integrated rendition billing offering would complete the end to end story for our customers and further reduce their time to invoice. We are excited to complete general availability for these modules and begin offering it to any fleet in North America." - Nathan Creswell, Head of Product

About Vector

Vector is a leading provider of Delivery to Cash solutions, offering mobile document capture, automated driver workflows and rendition billing which seamlessly integrate with TMSes and dispatch systems. Vector automates driver and back office processes to improve cash flow for fleet management teams. For more information visit: www.withvector.com

Contact:

Francis Adanza

855-442-5623

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-document-capture-and-new-automated-billing-in-one-delivery-to-cash-platform-300993507.html

SOURCE Vector