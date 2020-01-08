Murray Resources Places CEO to Lead Houston-Based Chemical Division for Publicly-Traded Australian Company

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Murray Resources, a leading Houston-based recruiting and staffing firm, today announced that it has successfully completed a search for the CEO role of Hydrocarbon Dynamics' chemical division. William Tarantino was selected to lead the division following a comprehensive search that produced a number of highly-qualified candidates within three weeks of initiating the search.

Mr. Tarantino brings an extensive background in oilfield chemical sales, operations, and marketing to the role, including twenty-seven years with Baker Hughes. In his most recent role, Mr. Tarantino served as the Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Marketing – Production Chemicals, based in Houston. Mr. Tarantino has a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering. As CEO of HCD's chemical business, Mr. Tarantino will be responsible for overseeing the marketing, sales, production, and development of the company's key product, HCD MultiFlow.

INK Chairman, Stephen Mitchell, commented, "We are thrilled to have someone of Bill's pedigree lead our chemical business. His extensive experience in the oilfield chemical sales business combined with his industry knowledge and technical background, made him a uniquely qualified candidate for this role. Remarking on his appointment Mr. Tarantino stated "I am and excited to be joining the HCD team, and eager to work with an exceptionally talented group to accelerate the delivery of a step-change technology to the oil & gas marketplace. HCD Multi-Flow is a ground-breaking, multifunctional chemistry that will improve our clients' bottom line through enhanced field efficiency and reduced treatment costs."

Commented Keith Wolf, Managing Director of Murray Resources, "Working with a company of Hydrocarbon Dynamics' caliber – with a stellar reputation and an industry-innovating technology, is every recruiter's dream. Stephen and his team had a clear vision for this role and we're thrilled we were able to match them with an executive of Mr. Tarantino's caliber. We're looking forward to supporting their growth for years to come."

Mr. Wolf and Robert Fragoso, Search Director for Murray Resources' Technical Division, led the CEO search for Murray Resources.

For more information about Murray Resources' executive search practice, please visit: https://murrayresources.com/recruiters-houston/executive-search-recruiters-houston/

