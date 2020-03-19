NaturalShrimp, Inc. CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders
Dallas, Texas - (NewMediaWire) - March 18, 2020 - NaturalShrimp, Inc. (SHMP),
the aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first
commercially-operational RAS for shrimp, has issued the following letter to
shareholders from its CEO Gerald Easterling:
Dear Fellow Shareholders:
As many of you are now aware, our shrimp
family has been dealt a blow in already uncertain times. We are sad to report
this morning that a fire has destroyed the main building at our La Coste, TX
facility. The main building housed our nursery, grow-out tanks, and EC
machinery. Luckily, the fire did not affect our offices, greenhouse, or
maintenance buildings. It is believed at this time that the fire was caused by
a natural gas leak near the boiler room. The fire marshal is conducting an
investigation and we will report the findings when they become available.
The future of Natural Shrimp, Inc remains very
bright. We believe the insurance proceeds will assist the company to
reconstruct a newer, state of the art building in which to house our tanks and
equipment. Our shrimp, which numbered approximately 1.5M PL’s, were growing on
schedule and were extremely healthy. Our equipment and new tanks were operating
efficiently and as we had expected. All of our subsidiary initiatives continue
to do well and we expect to announce the status of those initiatives shortly.
We appreciate the support we continue to
receive and are looking forward to better days ahead.
We will continue to keep everyone updated via
our website https://naturalshrimp.com. Please
utilize the website for information as we will be updating the site with the
latest news. Thanks again for your continued support as we work through this
event.
Sincerely,
Gerald Easterling
CEO
ABOUT NATURAL SHRIMP:
NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in
Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company
has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in
enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never
frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic
chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce
gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking
statements.” The statements contained in this press release that are not purely
historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the
Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements
are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and
beyond the Company’s control, and could cause the Company’s results to differ
materially from those described. In some cases forward-looking statements can
be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,”
“expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and
similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving
forward with executing the Company’s global growth strategy. The statements are
based upon current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to a
number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The
Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and
does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking
statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future
events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.
Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future
performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the
times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved.
Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not
limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company’s
Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on June 29, 2019, and in our other filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
