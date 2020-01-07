Navigant Research Report Shows Energy Technologies Are Being Integrated into New Build Residential Developments
New policies, technologies, and changing customer behavior are
expected to drive value to homeowners and the energy ecosystem
A new report from Navigant
Research examines how regulators, homebuilders, energy suppliers,
and OEMs can together address residential energy needs with new
technologies and business models. The report provides strategies to
ensure new builds meet the highest environmental criteria while bringing
value to both the homeowner and the energy ecosystem.
Traditionally, home builders have seen energy technologies as a sunk
cost needed to comply with customer needs or, in the best case, as
luxury items to add to the perceived value of a property. Click
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
a combination of policies reducing the environmental footprint of
housing, promoting technology development, and changing customer
behavior in favor of sustainable products is driving the integration of
new energy technologies in new build residential developments.
“New builds offer the best potential to create sustainable housing, as
the cost of integrating energy technologies at the planning stage of a
property development scheme is significantly cheaper than doing so as a
retrofit,” says Roberto Rodriguez Labastida, senior research analyst
with Navigant Research. “Also, new residential developments can be
further optimized, taking advantage of the different behavior patterns
of its inhabitants and the needs of the local grid. This optimization
can bring value to the new homeowners, homebuilders, and the grid while
proving growth for vendors and systems integrators.”
For stakeholders looking to succeed in this space, Navigant Research
recommends that regulators allow for experimentation through rule
exemptions for specific projects, while systems integrators work to
educate the market about energy integration opportunities. Vendors
should build compatible technology solutions specifically for this
market, and financial providers should consider energy bill cost and
savings in their affordability calculations. Meanwhile, homebuilders and
landlords should explore energy revenue streams from their developments.
The report, New
Home Construction Energy Integration, discusses how these trends
affect new home construction and how regulators, homebuilders, energy
suppliers, and OEMs can together address residential energy needs with
solutions that go beyond a single home installation. Stakeholders can
adopt new technologies and business models to ensure new builds meet the
highest environmental criteria while bringing value to both the
homeowner and the energy ecosystem. The study focuses on the following
emerging strategies: self-consumption, landlord to tenant energy
services, and energy communities. It also looks at case studies that
highlight successful approaches and barriers encountered by energy
players employing these strategies. An executive summary of the report
is available for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
