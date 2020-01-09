Navigant Research Report Shows Global Annual Revenue for Building Decarbonization Technologies Is Expected to Reach $269 Billion in 2028

Highly energy efficient electric HVAC systems, associated controls, building envelope measures, and installation and commissioning services are poised for growth over the next decade

A new report from Navigant Research examines the market issues surrounding building decarbonization and provides a 10-year market revenue forecast focused on four technology types key to decarbonizing the commercial built environment.

Buildings generate approximately 40% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and constitute 36% of global energy use. Additionally, nearly two-thirds of global energy consumption from buildings comes from fossil fuels. For commercial buildings, energy efficiency is key to reducing energy consumption and carbon footprints. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, global annual revenue for building decarbonization technologies is expected to reach $269 billion in 2028.

“Commercial buildings offer significant opportunities for GHG emission reductions through energy efficiency and electrification,” says Sasha Wedekind, research analyst with Navigant Research. “Products and services for building decarbonization, such as highly energy efficient electric HVAC systems, associated controls, building envelope measures, and installation and commissioning services, are poised for consistent growth over the next decade.”

According to the report, technology and business model innovation in markets adjacent to traditional energy efficiency products and services are also helping to advance the market. Intelligent building management systems, energy storage, onsite generation, and energy as a service (EaaS) models are expected to contribute to market expansion.

The report, Energy Efficient Buildings Overview, analyzes these and other market issues surrounding building decarbonization and includes a 10-year market revenue forecast. The forecast focuses on four technology types key to decarbonizing the commercial built environment: electric energy efficient HVAC and water heating equipment, associated HVAC controls hardware, energy efficient building envelope, and energy efficiency services such as installation and commissioning. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Guidehouse, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

