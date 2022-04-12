Netherland Sewell school is open for business

Oil and Gas 360

April 12, 2022- For 25 years, global petroleum consultancy Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) has hosted a series of highly regarded oil and gas property evaluation seminars. These jam-packed seminars are designed to give energy bankers, financial institutional decision makers, generalist investors, analysts and new oil and gas industry professionals a basic education detailing what information and data goes into financially evaluating oil and gas assets. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NSAI is pleased to announce it is resuming its Oil & Gas Property Evaluation Seminar in Dallas this year with a two-day session on May 16-17.

It starts with the basics—geology, basic petroleum engineering knowledge, differences between conventional and unconventional plays, the basics of shale and offshore drilling, and the economics of oil and gas exploration and production and reserves calculations.

The “Netherland Sewell School” as it has become known, is an opportunity to bring the financial experts up to speed quickly on how to assess oil and gas assets, investment considerations, reserves calculations and related information that’s custom to the world of oil and gas. The curriculum is designed for non-technical financial professionals whose work relates to the petroleum industry. The seminar is designed “to help you gain a better understanding of the various aspects of the evaluation of hydrocarbon reserves as well as learn how to use reserves reports and studies,” according to a statement from Netherland Sewell.

There are a few seats sill available in Dallas for the May seminar

Netherland Sewell said that there are still some spots available in the NSAI Oil and Gas Property Evaluation Seminar coming up May 16-17, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The firm asks that you pass this information on to colleagues whom you think may benefit from attending. As always, the seminar is presented compliments of NSAI – there is no charge to attend.

For more information or to submit a registration online, details and registration form are located at https://netherlandsewell.com/property-evaluation-seminar/.

Stay tuned for information on other upcoming seminars

NSAI is also busily planning its other seminars in locations worldwide to reach the international oil and gas community. In the past, they have offered the seminar in London, Mexico City (presented in Spanish), New Delhi and Singapore. While the dates are still being determined, you can sign up at https://netherlandsewell.com/property-evaluation-seminar/ to be notified when more information is available.

NSAI in a nutshell

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) is a worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. The firm delivers high quality, fully integrated engineering, operational, geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and economic solutions for all facets of the upstream energy industry.

Established in 1961

Offices in Dallas and Houston, Texas

55+ Engineers, Geologists, Geophysicists, and Petrophysicists

65+ Engineering and Geology Analysts

Expertise in most producing basins worldwide

Well known within the oil & gas and financial communities

Chosen by more companies for their SEC reserves reporting than any other petroleum consulting firm

Focused on building client relationships and delivering exceptional service