NetworkNewsBreaks – Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Hosting Webcast, Conference Call

Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) on Thursday reported that it will be holding a webcast and conference call to discuss the recently announced recommendations by the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Working Group ("NFWG"), and how they may benefit the company. The call is taking place Friday, April 24 at 11:30 AM ET. To join the webcast, dial the toll-free line for the U.S. and Canada at 1-888-664-6392 or dial 416-764-8659. The webcast slides are available to view online at http://nnw.fm/dX2Cm. Additionally, a recorded version of the call will be available on the company’s website following the call and can be accessed by dialing the toll-free line for the U.S. and Canada at 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 and entering the code 391359#. The recording will be available until May 8, 2020.

To view the full press release, visit http://nnw.fm/e2Sz8

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. The company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant. Its corporate offices are near Denver, Colorado, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers, the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is in operation and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is currently on standby. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S., and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.EnergyFuels.com.

