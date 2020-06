Offshore Energy

Greece-based shipping company TMS Cardiff Gas has taken delivery of another LNG tanker built by South Korea’s shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The newest addition to the shipping company’s fleet is the 174,000-cbm Qogir. TMS Cardiff Gas took delivery of the newbuild LNG vessel on June 1. Qogir was subsequently accepted by its charterer Total Gas & Power, a unit of the French energy giant Total.