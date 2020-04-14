7 hours ago
Newpark Resources Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

in Conference Calls & Webcasts / Earnings / Press Releases   by
 April 14, 2020 - 4:30 PM EDT
Newpark Resources Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central. 

What:

Newpark Resources First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central



How:

Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.



Where:

www.newpark.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 20, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13701511#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts:

Gregg Piontek


Vice President, Chief Financial Officer


Newpark Resources, Inc.


[email protected]


281-362-6800

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newpark-resources-announces-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301040398.html

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.


Source: PR Newswire (April 14, 2020 - 4:30 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice