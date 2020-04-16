Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 8

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) (“Noble Energy” or “the Company”) will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Friday, May 8 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The Company plans to update its full-year 2020 outlook in coordination with first quarter results.

An audio webcast link and related presentation materials will be accessible on the ‘Investors’ page of the Company’s website at www.nblenergy.com. A replay of the event will be available at the same web location following the event. Conference call numbers for participation during the question and answer session are:

Date: Friday, May 8, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m. C.T.

Toll Free Dial in: 877-883-0383

International Dial in: 412-902-6506

Conference ID: 2226527

Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company committed to meeting the world’s growing energy needs and delivering leading returns to shareholders. The Company operates a high-quality portfolio of assets onshore in the United States and offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. Founded more than 85 years ago, Noble Energy is guided by its values, its commitment to safety, and respect for stakeholders, communities and the environment. For more information on how the Company fulfills its purpose: Energizing the World, Bettering People’s Lives®, visit https://www.nblenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005706/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020